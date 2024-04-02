The Malta national team will be playing an international friendly match against Euro 2024 finalists the Czech Republic in June, the Malta Football Association announced.

The match is set to be played at the Stadion Grodig, in Austria on June 7, with kick-off time yet to be announced.

The friendly will serve as an important warm-up for both countries ahead of major international appointments this year.

The Czech Republic will be using the friendly as a final warm-up before their participation at the Euro 2024 finals that will be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14.

The Czechs qualified for the continental finals after they finished top of Group E with 15 points alongside Albania.

