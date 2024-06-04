Malta’s only farm animal sanctuary has revealed it may have to close unless it can find new premises.

The Sunshine Animal Sanctuary looks after 40 rescued farm animals, including pigs, lambs and rabbits.

The sanctuary, which operates from land in Marsascala owned by Inspire Foundation, was told it would have to leave by September because of extensive works that are about to begin on site.

“Time is running out," the sanctuary warned in a Facebook post. "If we don't find a new premises to relocate to by the end of July, we will have no choice but to start rehoming all animals at Sunshine including our permanent residents. Words cannot express how devastating this will be for us.”

Leila Scott, one of the founders, told Times of Malta how the sanctuary operated from a farmhouse when it was first set up in 2018.

After a year and a half, they moved to the land owned by the Inspire Foundation, an NGO that supports individuals with severe disabilities.

The collaborative agreement allowed the sancuary to operate and residents with disabilities to use the animals for therapy,

The sanctuary is calling on anyone who knows of government land in the south they could apply for, or anyone who could help in any way - to come forward. They are also willing to rent property to secure the sanctuary's future.

Rabbits are often abandoned and taken in by the sanctuary.

“We are the only farm animal sanctuary," Scott said. "That is why we started it in 2018 - because there were many cat and dog sanctuaries but none for farm animals."

The sanctuary is currently home to four pigs, two lambs, some 30 rabbits, three hens and a rooster.

One of the pigs, Seargent, had been found roaming around the streets of Mosta with bullet pellets in its legs. The sanctuary took him in and he is now “part of the crew”, she said.

One of the lambs at Sunshine Animal Sanctuary.

The two lambs - Chip and Dale - were bought by an animal lover who wanted to rescue them from being slaughtered during Easter and took them to the sanctuary.

"We would love to have somewhere to call our own," Scott said.