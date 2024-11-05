More than 1,000 people voted to choose Malta’s six favourite songs for inclusion in the EU Songbook, a musical collection highlighting iconic tunes from each member state.

The book's six categories were decided by 17 music academies from 14 EU member states and include 'Love Songs', 'Nature and Seasons', 'Freedom and Peace', 'Folk Songs', 'Faith and Spirituals' and 'Children’s Song'.

Malta's final top six songs were selected from 41 nominated in 2018.

In the 'Love Songs' category, Malta chose beloved wedding favourite Xemx (1975) by Dominic Grech and The Tramps.

In 'Nature & Seasons', the heartfelt tune L-Aħħar Bidwi f’Wied il-Għasel (1974) by Paul Abela and Alfred C. Sant captures Malta’s landscapes and rural charm.

The powerful rock opera Ġensna won in the 'Freedom & Peace' category with its standout song Tema ’79 by Paul Abela and Raymond Mahoney, a patriotic piece reflecting Malta's spirit of independence.

For 'Folk Songs & Traditionals', Freddie Portelli’s Viva Malta (1966), a crowd favourite penned by Malta’s answer to Elvis, earned the top spot.

In 'Faith & Spirituals', Tiziana Grech’s Iddeċidejt brings a moving expression of devotion.

Meanwhile, the cherished Christmas carol Ninni la tibkix iżjed (1846) by Jesuit Indri Schembri, a lullaby that has soothed children for generations, was selected for the 'Children’s Songs' category.

Albert Pace and John Galea from the University of Malta’s School of Performing Arts - Malta’s EU Songbook editors - provided introductions, lead sheets and lyrics.

Pace noted: “Some songs, particularly in a small country like Malta, have an almost iconic status for the local population. It is a fascinating idea to have these songs shared with other fellow citizens of the European Union.”

Paul Abela, who has two songs included in the songbook Photo: Brian Mifsud

All songs are presented in their original language alongside a version in 'European English', a term coined to reflect the distinctive and fluid way Europeans use English, often influenced by their native languages.

Ninni la tibkix iżjed translator Joe Julian Farrugia explained that “Translating popular Maltese songs into English presents a unique artistic challenge, as the cultural richness and lyrical rhythm of the Maltese language often convey emotions that are difficult to capture in direct translation.”

The EU Songbook App, which includes all the songs listed in the physical edition, is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.