Malta ranked fifth preferred European island among Condé Nast Traveler readers for 2024.

Readers of the luxury travel magazine listed Crete, Sardinia, Sicily, Portugal's Azores and Malta as their top five island destinations in the continent.

Greece's Mykonos, the Canary Islands, Croatia's Hvar, Italy's Ischia and Mallorca also made it in the top 10.

In a statement, the Malta Tourism Authority said the recognition highlighted Malta’s growing reputation as one of Europe’s most captivating island destinations, celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, stunning coastlines, and welcoming hospitality.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, regarded as one of the most respected accolades in the travel industry, are based on the votes of millions of readers worldwide.

"Ranked in fifth place, among the top European islands for 2024, underscores Malta’s unique appeal to global travellers, who are drawn to its blend of historical treasures, beautiful landscapes, and vibrant lifestyle," the MTA said.

Meanwhile, MTA CEO Carlo Micallef said the award reflected the hard work and dedication of the local tourism industry to showcase the beauty, history, and warmth the islands offer.

"Whether it’s exploring our ancient landmarks or enjoying the crystal-clear waters of our beaches, Malta offers something truly special for every visitor. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the magic of our islands in the years to come."