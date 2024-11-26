Pet owners who have lost their four-legged companions will soon have a dedicated place to grieve their loss, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said announced.

The announcement was made during a press conference regarding the progress in the animal welfare sector, a year since the launch of a reform in the Animal Welfare Directorate.

Bugeja Said said the government is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of animals not just during their lifetime, but also after they die.

She said the government will soon inaugurate the first pet memorial site in the country.

An animal rights ministry spokesperson confirmed the pet memorial will be in Ta’Qali, with plans to inaugurate the site in the coming weeks. Owners will be able to leave a token of their pet on the site. The area will include benches, so owners can sit and reflect quietly in the space.

, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said during Monday's press conference. Credit: DOI

The memorial will not be a pet cemetery.

Animal Welfare received more than 15,000 calls

Speaking during the conference, Bugeja Said noted the ongoing progress achieved in the first year since the reform was launched.

She said so far this year, the directorate received over 15,000 calls for assistance, reports and requests. She said the number is a huge jump, compared to the 5,000 calls the directorate received in 2022.

She noted how the Directorate staff had doubled in a year, and investment had been made in their training. She said the directorate purchased two new animal ambulances, to increase efficiency and responsiveness when there is a crisis.

On his part, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo also listed other works the sector has carried out throughout the year.

“The government is doing a lot for the benefit of the animals and for the benefit of those who work in this sector,” Refalo added.

He said animal rights in Malta has improved so much throughout the years that soon a public register will be set up with the names of those found guilty of animal cruelty.

He said the Magistrate will also be obliged to inform the Animal Welfare Commissioner regarding cases of people found guilty of animal abuse.