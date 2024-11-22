Joseph Baldacchino will face a disciplinary board as his job at the Malta Food Agency hangs by a thread, but he has been sacked from his post as the Malta Bowling Association’s public relations officer.

Times of Malta reported yesterday how Baldacchino, a former CEO of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS), was convicted of embezzlement after an investigation found that he systematically used resources intended for use by the agency, including materials and workers, for his own gain.

When contacted by Times of Malta, a spokesperson for the Malta Food Agency said that Baldacchino would be facing disciplinary action in line with the rules set for civil servants.

“He will definitely face disciplinary action, he won’t be receiving any preferential treatment,” the spokesperson said.

“We will follow the disciplinary procedures set out in the public sector’s manuals.”

Public sector rules say that the punishment for serious disciplinary breaches, such as criminal conviction, can range from a ten-day suspension without pay to outright dismissal, depending on the severity of the case.

Baldacchino only recently joined the agency as a senior manager, taking up the job just weeks before a court found him guilty of embezzling public funds.

Decision to remove Baldacchino is ‘critical to our integrity’: Malta Bowling Association

Meanwhile, the Malta Bowling Association set the ball rolling, saying that it had removed Baldacchino from his post as the association’s public relations officer.

In a statement, the Malta Bowling Association said that the decision was “necessitated” by the court judgement finding him guilty.

“For reasons that are internal to the association but critical to maintaining the integrity of our mission, we have taken immediate action to remove Mr Baldacchino from his current post.”

They said that Baldacchino had only joined the committee in recent months and that the fact that he was facing criminal proceedings was never brought to its attention.

The association said that the decision was not taken lightly but guided by its commitment to upholding its principles.

“We wish to reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the values that govern our work. While this transition poses challenges, it also presents an opportunity for growth and renewed focus on the goals that unite us,” they said.

The association nonetheless expressed gratitude to Baldacchino for his service.