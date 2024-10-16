TECHXPO 2024 is set to take centre stage as Malta's leading technology and innovation event, offering an exciting platform for business networking and showcasing the latest advancements in various fields.

The expo will bring together tech professionals, industry leaders, and curious visitors eager to explore the cutting-edge developments shaping the future. The event aims to encourage collaboration, spark fresh ideas, and create a thriving environment for growth and digital progress.

The 2024 edition of TECHXPO promises a captivating line-up of exhibits, including innovative applications and technologies that have been developed in Malta and are poised for global distribution. Some of the standout features attendees can expect include:

Filmmaking Innovation Hub: A specialised platform for filmmakers that provides new tools for creative storytelling and production, opening up a world of possibilities in cinematic experiences.

Digital Agriculture Showcase: An interactive lab dedicated to agricultural technology, offering a hands-on look at the latest smart farming solutions and how technology is revolutionizing traditional agricultural practices.

Robotics Exhibit: A hands-on display featuring robotic technologies integrated across different industries, providing attendees with an immersive experience of robotics in action.

Maltese Metaverse Experience: A highly anticipated feature where visitors can take a virtual reality (VR) tour of Valletta, gaining a futuristic perspective on the capital's historic charm.

In addition to these highlights, TECHXPO will feature a diverse array of exhibitors presenting the latest digital innovations being developed and used in Malta. From artificial intelligence advancements to cutting-edge digital platforms, the event will provide insights into the technologies that are shaping various industries today.

This year's expo will also place a strong emphasis on education and career development, with numerous institutions showcasing training programs and employment opportunities aimed at building digital skills and nurturing local talent. TECHXPO is an ideal event for those seeking industry connections or companies looking to attract skilled professionals.

Further enriching the expo, TECHXPO 2024 will join forces with the Startup Festival, expanding opportunities for businesses to engage with potential investors, partners, and clients. Both startups and well-established companies will find ample networking and growth prospects throughout the event.

Malta's reputation as a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation is on the rise, and TECHXPO 2024 exemplifies this ongoing transformation. The event will highlight Malta's talented innovators and the cutting-edge technologies that are driving the nation's tech scene forward.

The event is open to all business professionals, with registration available at www.techxpo.eu. The general public is invited to attend on the final day, this Saturday, October 19 from 10am till 5pm, with free entry and no registration required.

The event is organised by the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise, and Strategic Projects.

TECHXPO 2024 promises to be a must-visit event for anyone interested in technology, business, or Malta's rapidly growing tech ecosystem.