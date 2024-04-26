A new publicly-funded foundation has been given a €1 million budget to dish out to researchers working on cancer-related projects.

Announced on Friday, the foundation will oversee a research "innovation hub" focused on treating and curing cancer, research junior minister Keith Azzopardi Tanti said.

The foundation will be led by Professor Christian Scerri, who said that medical advances were making the disease more curable with each passing year.

Junior Minister Azzopardi Tanti said the foundation will evaluate research proposals and then dole out funds to successful applicants. It will also work to facilitate collaboration with overseas research institutes, allowing local professionals to network with foreign counterparts.

Research junior minister announced the setting up of the foundation on Friday. Photo: DOI

"Incorporating local knowledge with EU innovations can lead to significant advances in cancer research," he said.

A video published to promote the foundation's launch told the story of 13-year-old Mireille Azzopardi, who was given the all-clear following chemotherapy to remove a brain tumour lodged in her skull.

"When you recover from cancer, you feel like you have energy again; you feel free," she said.