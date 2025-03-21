Malta's first national suicide prevention strategy will focus on improving emergency services for those contemplating it and creating more welcoming environments at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The strategy, unveiled by the government on Friday, will run until 2030 and cost €2.08 million. It was produced by the National Mental Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Active Ageing, in collaboration with over 40 stakeholders from several disciplines.

The strategy is made up of six major areas, with the main priorities being early intervention and the creation of a supporting environment.

Apart from improving emergency services and Mount Carmel, it makes reference to a new, planned psychiatric hospital at Mater Dei, and the addition of more barriers and phone helplines at suicide hotspots.

Speaking at the launch of the strategy in Valletta, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said it was crucial to urgently address the issue of suicide and its impact on individuals, families and communities.

“While Malta registers one of the lowest suicide mortality rates in Europe, it is essential to recognise that every life lost to suicide is a profound tragedy. Preventing suicide is a collective responsibility, requiring a comprehensive, government-wide and society-focused approach,” he said.

Public health consultant Antonella Sammut said that the overwhelming majority of those who committed suicide were men, with the most vulnerable group being those between 30 and 60 years old, who are single or separated, and who are either unemployed or retired.

Other risk factors are social isolation, being a member of a stigmatised group, engaging in self-harm, being chronically ill or in pain, and having a family history of mental health problems.

For men, the most common methods of suicide are hanging or suffocation, jumping from a high place and using a firearm. For women, jumping from a high place is the preferred method, followed by hanging and overdosing on medication.

“Suicide is everybody’s business – let's make life better for ppl who have mental health disorders or those who’ve been affected by suicide. Every life lost to suicide is a life too many,” she said.

If you are feeling depressed and need support or need guidance on how to help someone who is suicidal, call 1579. You can also call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. One can also type OLLI.Chat on their desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional. If you have been affected by suicide, you can call Victim Support Malta on 2122 8333 or info@victimsupport.org.mt.