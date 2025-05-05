I came across a deeply moving article published by the BBC entitled ‘Synthetic opioid was a death sentence for our dad’. It recounts the tragic story of a 50-year-old father in Essex who, despite making progress toward recovery, died from an overdose involving a powerful synthetic opioid known as nitazene.

His story highlights not only addiction but also the effects on families and the hidden dangers posed by today’s evolving drug scenes. It serves as a poignant reminder that drug misuse is not confined to the young and raises important questions about how similar issues may be emerging closer to home – particularly within Malta’s ageing population.

This reflection resonates with a recent discussion I had with colleagues at the University of Malta, where we observed that public discourse on drug use in Malta tends to focus primarily on teenagers and young adults, often overlooking the issue of substance misuse among middle-aged and elderly individuals.

As individuals approach middle age and continue to age, they often face a variety of physical and emotional challenges, including chronic pain, loneliness, grief, depression, and the psychological toll of retirement or a loss of identity.

Psychologist Erik Erikson’s psychosocial stages offer valuable insight into these experiences. In middle adulthood, individuals encounter the crisis of genera­tivity versus stagnation, where they struggle to remain productive and connected to the world. As they enter late adulthood, the conflict shifts to integrity versus despair, involving a reflection on one’s life and the pursuit of meaning.

When these developmental milestones are unmet, people may experience feelings of emptiness or a loss of purpose, which may manifest in unhealthy coping mechanisms such as substance use. For some, these struggles may resemble a ‘mid-life crisis’, but with much more dangerous consequences. Some may turn to prescription medications for relief, while others may relapse into substance use after years of stability.

In Malta as elsewhere, prescription drugs, including tramadol (an opioid analgesic used for treating moderate to severe pain) and diazepam (a benzodiazepine often used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and insomnia), are commonly used to treat pain or insomnia, but prolonged use can result in dependence.

As tolerance builds, some individuals may increase their dosage or turn to unregulated alternatives, unaware of the associated risks. The emergence of synthetic opioids like nitazenes has compounded the danger. Even a small amount can be fatal, especially for older adults who are more vulnerable to overdose and drug interactions.

Drug misuse is not confined to the young

Unfortunately, many middle-aged and elderly individuals suffer in silence. Addiction in older adults is often obscured by isolation, stigma or misdiagnosis. Symptoms like confusion, memory loss, or physical falls are commonly attributed to age-related conditions such as dementia, rather than drug misuse.

A geriatric nurse I spoke with said, “Society tends to see older people as fragile or forgetful, which makes it hard to imagine they could be struggling with addiction. As a result, their suffering is frequently overlooked.” Families, too, can feel powerless, unsure whether changes in mood or behaviour are signs of ageing, grief, or substance dependence.

The nurse suggested a three-pronged approach: education, prevention, and support. First, healthcare professionals – including doctors, nurses, and caregivers – must be trained to recognise the signs of drug misuse in older adults. Second, public awareness campaigns should challenge the misconception that addiction is only a problem for the young. Finally, addiction treatment for the elderly should address not only physical health but also the emotional and psychological challenges that come with ageing.

The story of Alex and Keeley’s father serves as both a warning and a call to action. While addiction in middle age and in old age may remain hidden, it is no less real, whether in Malta or elsewhere.

With the right support, recovery is always possible. As Malta’s population continues to age, we must ensure that compassion, awareness, and appropriate care are extended to all.

Damian Spiteri is a lecturer in social work at the University of Malta. He has previously lectured at the University of York and the University of Strathclyde.