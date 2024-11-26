Malta has the highest rate of reporting domestic and gender-based violence in the EU according to Eurostat figures that also show that one in every four women experienced some form of abuse by an intimate partner.

The data was revealed in a survey, conducted between 2020 and 2024 by Eurostat, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights and the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE).

This report presents, for the first time, selected key results of the EU gender-based violence survey based on data from all 27 Member States.

Across the EU-27, 114,023 women were interviewed about their experiences. Just over 3,000 women were interviewed in Malta.

Data showed that nearly one-third of women in the EU have experienced violence at home, at their work, or in public, However, only one in four of those women report violent incidents to the authorities.

When it came to Malta, results showed that 24.4% of women experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime compared to the 30.7% EU average. Out of the 24.4% - 13% experienced physical violence or threats (not sexual), and 11% experienced sexual violence.

Malta had the highest reporting rate in the EU: Source: Eurostat

A look at reporting trends showed that Malta had the highest reporting rate overall with 48.2% of women reporting to a health or social service, support service or police. When broken down it emerged that: 33.7% reported to health or social services, 18% to a support service, and 31.5% to police.

When it came to reporting to “close people” Malta ranked third with 76% and was preceded by Poland (81.5%) and Greece (82.9%).

Domestic Violence Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan said: “It is encouraging to see that almost 50% of those who experienced violence in Malta reported it to the authorities as this reflects the impact that investment in the structure increases trust. However, more needs to be done as we enter a new era where focus needs to shift on holding perpetrators accountable. An approach which the Commission will continue to promote and encourage.”

Intimate partner violence

And in one of four cases, the perpetrators were intimate partners. The data showed that 26% of women surveyed experienced psychological, physical or sexual abuse by an intimate partner (EU 31.8%) with 14.5% (EU 17.7% ) experiencing physical or sexual abuse (not psychological) by an intimate partner.

In this case, Malta also ranked at the top of reporting trends with 58% reporting to a health or social service, support service or police.

When it came to women who experienced sexual abuse during childhood, 63.6% per cent reported the abuse But in the case of the vast majority - 62.9% - the report was unofficial.

Data also showed, when asked if they experienced abuse since the age of 15, 7.8% said they were physically abused, 4.3% reported sexual violence and 3% rape.

Sexual harassment at work was experienced by 27% of women in Malta (EU 30.8%). Of these, 30% filed an official report while 65.7% reported unofficially to a colleague or a close person.