La Salle Malta, the network of Lasallian colleges in Malta, will host the 26th annual congress of ASSEDIL from Wednesday to Saturday (April 23 to 26). The event will be held at Stella Maris College, Gżira, and will bring together over 120 educational leaders from Lasallian universities, schools and institutions across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

ASSEDIL, the Association of Lasallian Educational Leaders, is a key platform for collaboration and exchange among leaders committed to the Lasallian educational mission in the region.

This year’s congress will explore the theme ‘Growing Together in Lasallian Spirituality’, highlighting the importance of shared faith, values, and service in education.

Inspired by St John Baptist de La Salle, patron saint of educators, the De La Salle Brothers and their lay partners provide a human and Christian education to millions of children and young people worldwide, particularly those on the margins of society. The congress will provide an opportunity for reflection, formation and renewal of commitment to this vital mission.

A special highlight of the congress will be a mass celebrated by the Auxiliary Bishop of Malta, Joseph Galea Curmi, on Friday. The congress will conclude on Saturday with an address by the Superior General of the De La Salle Brothers, Brother Armin Luistro, who will be visiting Malta for the occasion.

Following the congress, Brother Armin will remain in Malta for an official visit to the Lasallian educational institutions on the island: De La Salle College, Stella Maris College and St Benild School.

Commenting on the event, Joseph Gilson, chairperson of the Board of La Salle Malta, said: “Hosting this year’s ASSEDIL Congress is both an honour and a responsibility. It’s a unique opportunity for us to reflect together as Lasallian leaders, to deepen our spiritual roots, and to strengthen our common mission of serving young people, especially those most in need.”