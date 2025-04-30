Within the context of the 2025 UN Ocean Conference due to be held in Nice this coming June, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism together with the Embassy of France in Malta and the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce (MFCC), will host the upcoming seminar, ‘Towards the Third UN Ocean Conference: Policy, Science & Blue Economy: A Common Ambition for Malta and France,’ on May 16.

The high-profile event at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana, will bring together key Maltese and French figures from the fields of policy, science, and the blue economy to explore pivotal issues surrounding the conservation of marine biodiversity, the challenges facing maritime transport, and the future of sustainable aquaculture.

This initiative underscores the shared commitment of Malta and France to advancing marine conservation and sustainable maritime practices.

The seminar in Malta promises to be a valuable platform for thought-provoking dialogue, knowledge exchange, and networking among key stakeholders, including policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and environmental advocates. A focus on practical solutions will ensure that the seminar paves the way for meaningful action on critical issues affecting the marine environment and blue economy.

The event will open with a welcome address by Joseph Bugeja, President of the Maltese-French Chamber of Commerce, followed by keynote addresses by H.E. Sandrine Lelong-Motta, the French Ambassador to Malta and the Hon. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism. Their addresses will set the tone for the discussions that will follow, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding our oceans and fostering a sustainable blue economy.

Special attention will be given to major policy issues in the realm of marine conservation and the blue economy, with significant contributions from Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, French Ambassador for the Oceans, and Karmenu Vella, former European Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs, and Fisheries. Their expertise will help drive forward discussions on how both nations can collaborate to address urgent environmental and climatic challenges.

Participation in this conference is by invitation. The general public may participate at a nominal fee of €40 per person.

For public registration purposes, please contact secretary@mfccmalta.com.