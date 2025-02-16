Malta’s stand-up comedy scene will celebrate a major milestone with its first Malta Chuckle Awards, known as the Chuckies.

Taking place on Friday (February 21), at Soho The Strand in Gżira, the event will celebrate Malta’s top stand-up comedy talents.

Audiences can vote for all the categories such as Best Show, Best Joke, Best Newcomer, and the night’s most prestigious award – The GOAT of 2024.

The awards are being organised independently by comedians Tim Borg, Andrew John Sciberras and Ali Storm, with the latter two also hosting.

Storm said the idea was conceived because the scene had grown so much, noting that over the past year, there have been at least two to three stand-up shows weekly.

While a handful of comedians perform regularly, he estimates that around 40 people are actively doing stand-up in Malta. Several dedicated comedy clubs have also emerged, including Wild Comedy, Caravan Comedy, Two Black Cats, and his own shows and workshops.

“People would be surprised by the variety we have in our comedians,” Storm said, pointing out different styles, from musical acts to one-liners and crowd work.

Storm believes the scene’s growth is down to two factors: a strong sense of community among comedians and increasing public interest.

“There are lots of comedians in the scene who are working hard and we thought it was time for their work and for the scene in general to be recognised,” he said.

It is really positive to see the scene grow so much

“What helped the most was how we banded together as a community,” Storm said.

He also acknowledged that a controversy involving comedian Dan Xuereb unexpectedly brought more attention to the scene.

Xuereb was charged with “insulting or threatening” River of Love pastor Gordon Manché after a video circulated of him calling Manché an “asshole” during a stand-up performance.

“I suppose in some way we should thank Gordon Manché for being a source of our jokes,” Storm said.

Writer, actor and comedian Malcolm Galea, who was one of the first stand-up comedians in Malta, explained that the scene began in 2013 with paid gigs at Hard Rock Café.

But he acknowledged that the scene has changed in the last few years.

“It is really positive to see the scene grow so much,” he said.

He noted that while Maltese comedy was traditionally more sketch-based, today’s stand-up scene is much closer to the international standard.

“It is much more like how it is abroad now,” he explained.

He acknowledged that with multiple open mics available, more people are trying stand-up, and there is less pressure since performers don’t get paid for open mics, only for specific shows.

“Also, it helps that these guys aren’t just there for the comedy but also for the community.”

Looking ahead, Storm hopes to see local comedians gain international recognition.

“Start at the Chuckle Awards and end in Hollywood,” he said.

Voting closes on Thursday, and nomination forms are available on the event’s social media pages.

Booking is encouraged.

The event is free but donations are welcome.