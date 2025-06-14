The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is to open an office in Malta to support the locally based Global Centre for Maritime Sanctions Monitoring (GCMSM).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg and UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly signed the agreement in Vienna this week.

The GCMSM is designed to support real-time monitoring of sanctions implementation at sea, strengthen the integrity of flag registries, and reinforce global maritime domain awareness. Its primary focus will be on assisting flag states and open registries improve their capacity to screen and monitor vessels and make it harder for criminals to evade maritime sanctions.

It is an initiative launched by Malta in cooperation with Antigua and Barbuda.

The UNODC office in Malta will work within the GCMSM centre to deliver EU-funded technical assistance and training to flag states. This includes support in the areas of vessel detection, interdiction, disruption of illicit networks, and prosecution.

“This unique initiative brings together technology, intelligence, and capacity development. Thanks to Malta’s leadership, in partnership with Antigua and Barbuda, and our collaboration with UNODC and the EU, we are empowering maritime administrations to deter sanctions violations and enhance accountability in global shipping,” Borg said.

He explained that this agreement marks a major milestone for Malta as a hub for international maritime cooperation, underlining its role in promoting responsible flagging practices, enhancing global enforcement architecture, and addressing long-standing gaps in maritime governance.