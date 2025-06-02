Malta is hosting a hands-on seminar this week as part of the EU-funded PROMISE project, an initiative focused on enhancing the reliability, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic (PV) systems across Europe.

The seminar offers participants practical experience in analysing PV systems while exploring the wider potential of solar energy as a clean and sustainable source of power. It forms part of a three-year Horizon Europe research and innovation programme designed to boost scientific and innovation performance in the solar energy field.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti emphasised the importance of aligning national priorities with research and innovation efforts aimed at resilience and sustainability.

“Our future is being built in the classrooms, in the labs, and in the minds of young researchers like you,” he said, highlighting the government’s continued investment in STEM education, researcher mobility, and innovation infrastructure.

Azzopardi Tanti thanked the Malta Council for Science and Technology and the wider PV PROMISE consortium for their commitment to advancing solar energy technologies. “Malta is honoured to be hosting a programme of this level because we believe in its values and its potential,” he said.

He added that Malta is building a network of “living labs, smart technologies and human talent” in line with the European Green Deal, the Digital Europe Programme, and Vision Malta 2050.

The PROMISE project brings together research institutions, universities, and private companies from across Europe, working collaboratively to develop tools and solutions that ensure cleaner, more reliable solar energy systems.