Malta might be diminutive in size, but the island continues to keep its popularity in the global iGaming industry. The growth of casino operators, game suppliers and other businesses has continued to flourish here since the early 2000s.

The secret to Malta's success lies in its government's commitment to the industry. From its early years the regulatory framework has propelled the island into the forefront of iGaming popularity. And ever since, it has stayed there.

MGA licence has become an industry standard

Malta's reputation as a trusted iGaming hub is anchored in its stringent licensing processes, administered by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Amidst the myriad of licensing organisations, the MGA has become one of the standard licences for casino operators to acquire.

Regulations imposed by the MGA extend to thorough testing of game software, assuring players that outcomes are entirely random and immune to manipulation. Displaying the return to player (RTP) percentage further enhances transparency, providing players insights into potential returns over extended gaming periods.

An attractive island for start-ups

Malta and MGA do not only attract iGaming giants, but the island has also become an appealing place for start-ups. The regulatory framework suits small companies as well and there are many examples of casino operators that have grown from start-ups to bigger business in Malta.

One such example is Play North. This iGaming company started with only a few employees working from a small room in Sliema, with an MGA licence being the first for licence the company acquired. Today Play North has offices in three different locations in Europe, many more employees and, except for the MGA licence, it also holds a Dutch licence.

Examples like this shows the business potential for entrepreneurs within iGaming to choose Malta as the base for their business.

iGaming big contributor to Malta’s GDP

The impact of iGaming on Malta's economic landscape is profound, with gaming companies contributing to around 12% to the country's GDP.

Since 2001, Malta's flexible and effective online gambling licence regime has attracted major remote gaming companies worldwide. Employment in the sector has surged to encompass approximately 12,400 individuals, constituting around 5% of the entire workforce.

As global gambling trends experience sustainable growth, Malta's iGaming sector follows suit, making the island an ideal and respected European base for entrepreneurs venturing into the gambling and betting domain.

The story of Malta's iGaming ascendancy reflects a harmonious blend of regulatory prowess, economic impact, and a commitment to creating a secure and enjoyable online gaming environment.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/