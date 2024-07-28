Malta’s first-ever Champagne Festival, held las weekend at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar, was deemed an “overwhelming” success and marked a milestone on the island’s cultural and gastronomic calendar.

Guests were treated to a curated selection of champagnes from renowned houses such as Champagne Delamotte, Champagne Salon, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Henri Giraud, Champagne Lahèrte Frères, Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Jacquesson, Champagne Charles Heidsieck, Champagne Pol Roger, Champagne Agrapart and Champagne Laurent-Perrier.

Each champagne showcased its unique flavours and heritage, captivating the palates of connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

The festival was, however, not just a celebration of champagne; it also featured live music and gourmet food stations offering exquisite pairings, amid the breathtaking setting of the Palazzo Parisio Gardens.

Guests savoured every moment, thanks to the meticulous planning and expertise of the event’s organiser, SommEscape, and its partners.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to Malta’s first Champagne Festival. It was a privilege to introduce guests to the world of champagne in such a spectacular setting,” Fabien Etienne, founder of SommEscape, said.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our partners and champagne houses for their collaboration and support.”

The inaugural event set a high standard for future editions, he added. Plans are already under way for the next Champagne Festival, scheduled to return next year with new surprises and delights.

The event was held by SommEscape in collaboration with Palazzo Parisio, Farsons Beverage Imports Company Ltd, Wine Select, Philippe Martinet Fine Wines, Francis Busuttil & Sons (Marketing) Ltd and FE Wine Consulting.