The Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA) held its 60th Annual General Meeting at Villa Arrigo on September 26. During this meeting, seven of its members were elected to the MIA Council.

Fabio Axisa, David Delicata, Jonathan Dingli, Shawn Falzon, Christopher Portelli and Annabelle Zammit Pace were re-elected on the institute’s council, while Norbert Tabone was elected for the first time. They join Edmond Brincat, Mark Anthony Bugeja, Thomas Galea, Paul Giglio, Ronald Mizzi, Lucienne Pace Ross and William Spiteri Bailey.

Opening the AGM, MIA president Bugeja shared an extensive run-through of the institute’s activity, highlighting sustainability, digitalisation, education and the fight against money laundering as pivotal aspects of the MIA’s ongoing efforts to support the profession and the wider economy.

Bugeja emphasised the crucial role accountants play in upholding trust and integrity in a rapidly changing global business environment.

“Over these six decades, the world has undergone tremendous change, with advancements in technology, globalisation and a completely transformed business landscape. Yet, amid this rapid evolution, accountants continue to represent trust and integrity, adapting their expertise to meet modern challenges while ensuring transparency, compliance and sound decision-making ‒ cornerstones that are just as vital today as they were 60 years ago,” he said.

He also highlighted the MIA’s active role as a voice for the profession, responding to 34 consultations over the past year alone. These consultations involved legislative and regulatory frameworks impacting the profession, both locally and internationally. Feedback was provided on critical areas such as taxation, auditing standards and in the field of sustainability.

The president acknowledged the work being carried out by MIA’s 13 committees and groups, composed of over 160 members, who contributed over 137 hours of voluntary input to ensure that the profession’s interests are well-represented.

In details presented during the AGM, it was highlighted how the institute delivered accredited training by organising six conferences addressing the specific needs of the different cohorts of the MIA members and through 126 online Continuing Professional Education events, ensuring members are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the profession.

Additionally, through its #AccountsForYou educational campaign, the MIA engaged with over 1,500 students, fostering the next generation of accounting professionals through visits to schools, as well as firms.

Members also cast their votes on a series of motions aimed at enhancing the institute’s operational structure and governance.

During the first meeting of the new council held shortly after the AGM, the four officers of the council were reconfirmed in their respective positions ‒ Mark Anthony Bugeja as president, Lucienne Pace Ross as vice-president, Jonathan Dingli as secretary and Annabelle Zammit Pace as treasurer.