The finalists of the Malta International Business Awards (MIBA) 2024 have just been revealed.

Organised by TradeMalta, the third edition of the MIBA awards attracted a vast array of entries from Malta-based exporters, highlighting the vibrant and diverse nature of the nation's international business community.

The quality of the submissions was considered outstanding, making it a challenging task for the adjudication panel to shortlist the finalists. All entries were meticulously evaluated to ensure they met the application guidelines and criteria.

The shortlisted companies were then invited to deliver presentations to the judging panel, who will now be determining the winners for each of the four categories: best SME exporter, best large exporter, best high potential exporter and best emerging markets exporter.

The finalists come from various industries, including manufacturing, research and development, training, software and AI technology, maritime, 3D printing and web design:

Best SME exporter: Pet Nutrition House Ltd, International Safety and Training College, IoT Solutions Ltd, MMRTC Co-operative Society Ltd.

Best large exporter: Magro Brothers (Foods) Ltd, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, SIGMA Group, Salvu Grima Group, AquaBioTech Group.

Best high potential exporter: 9H Digital Ltd, Thought 3D Ltd, EBO Ltd, Central Mediterranean Business School, IoT Solutions Ltd.

Best emerging markets exporter: Pet Nutrition House Ltd, Simonds Farsons Cisk Plc, SIGMA Group, Salvu Grima Group, Central Mediterranean Business School, MMRTC Co. Operative Society Ltd, AquaBioTech Group.

The winners of each category, along with the overall winner, will be announced during a gala dinner at the Radisson Golden Sands Hotel on November 29.

The MIBA awards are organised by TradeMalta, with HSBC Bank Malta plc as the strategic partner, and Emirates and Grant Thornton as supporting partners. The awards are endorsed by the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, as well as the Malta Chamber of Commerce. Times of Malta is the media partner.

For more information and updates on the Malta International Business Awards 2024, visit www.miba.mt or contact TradeMalta at info@trademalta.org or call 2247 2400.