This year’s Malta International Organ Festival has delighted audiences from Malta and beyond, offering a vibrant showcase of world-class music in some of the most beautiful and historic settings.

Three remarkable concerts remain as the festival draws to a close.

On Wednesday, December 4, the new organ at the basilica of St Dominic and Our Lady of Porto Salvo in Valletta will take centre stage for an evening of great music. Acclaimed Italian organist Marco D’Avola will perform alongside the young trumpet sensation Filippo Lombardi, whose talent has already earned him collaborations with some of Europe’s most prestigious orchestras.

On Thursday, December 5, the focus shifts to emerging talent at the Mosta basilica. This special concert will spotlight the next generation of musicians, providing them with a platform to share their artistry.

Internationally renowned organist Johannes Skudlik

Audiences can expect a fresh and inspiring event, celebrating the potential and passion of young performers.

The festival will culminate on Saturday, December 7 with a grand finale at Christ the King basilica in Paola. Internationally renowned organist Johannes Skudlik will perform on the basilica’s new, majestic organ. The programme will feature timeless works, including Bach’s iconic Toccata and Fugue in D minor, Widor’s celebrated Toccata from Symphony No. 5 and the powerful Concerto Opus 100 for Organ and Orchestra by Marco Enrico Bossi.

For more information about the remaining concerts, visit www.maltainternationalorganfestival.com.