Malta is set to join Eurimages, the Council of Europe’s cultural fund supporting independent film production across Europe, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of Malta film Week in Strasbourg, Bonnici said membership of Eurimages will be an “important step in cultural policy and a clear and serious commitment that Malta is ready to be a creative partner at the heart of European cinema”.

“Malta can be a bridge for various nations in the field of global storytelling,” Bonnici said.

Eurimages offers financial support for animation productions, drama films and documentaries. Malta is aiming to join this platform in order to expand opportunities for those working in the local film sector.

Bonnici added that as Malta celebrates 100 years of the film industry, this move sends a “strong message” that a country like Malta “can achieve high levels of success”.

The Malta Film Week at the historic Cosmos Cinema in Strasbourg, France, is dedicated to the work and creativity of Maltese authors and filmakers. The event includes an exhibition dedicated to Maltese film icon Cecil Satariano, described by the minister as “a pioneer and one of the fathers of auteur cinema in the Mediterranean”.

Malta Film Week will feature five Maltese films from different genres and generations, including Castillo and Ciao Ciao.