Malta joined forces with six other European countries on Friday to call on a ceasefire in the Middle East and a commitment to permit the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

The Middle East conflict was the subject of a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and the leaders of Spain, Ireland, Norway, Luxembourg, Iceland and Slovenia which was held on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the European Political Community in Tirana, Albania.

The joint declaration called on all parties involved to commit to a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

“Stronger cooperation in Europe and with our neighbours is crucial for security, resilience and lasting stability,” Abela said, reiterating once again the importance of working towards a lasting peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

He added that security and resilience are linked and called for a commitment towards more effective cooperation that leads not only to solidarity but also to stability on the European continent.

Focusing on security, Abela said that Europe must be “more proactive in turning the common challenges facing it into opportunities, including realities such as those of ageing populations, economic transformation and fierce global competition.”

RELATED STORIES EU eyes strategic agreements with UK and US, Roberta Metsola says

European leaders seek united front with Trump on Ukraine

He also participated in a discussion on cooperation for border security and migration, highlighting the need to take a strategic approach at a European level to make border more secure “while keeping the best talent on the continent in order to meet the demand for labour”.

“Europe’s future depends on its workers,” Abela said, stressing the importance of improving workers’ skills that would reflect labour demand for the future.

Irregular immigration was another topic of discussion where the prime minister pointed out Malta’s “success” in managing this issue pointing out that his government’s policy had led to “an increase in returns and a decrease in arrivals over the last few years”.

The situation in the Mediterranean remains volatile especially in light of the current tensions in Libya. In this context, Abela urged Europe to “work harder on prevention by improving relations with countries of origin and transit”.

The prime minister also held a number of bilateral meetings including with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani Sadriu.