The Malta Karate Federation recently organised the National Karate League that was held at St Aloysius Sports and Recreational Complex last month.

With over 200 participants, this event demonstrated the thriving karate community in Malta, attracting athletes from various age groups to compete in both kata (forms) and kumite (sparring) disciplines.

“The National League once again highlighted the high technical ability and competitive spirit within our karate community,” said Kenneth Abela, president of the Malta Karate Federation.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...