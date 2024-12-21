Regrettably, the level of lawlessness in Malta has gotten out of control. It is known to all and, yet, nobody in authority seems willing to do something about it. This state of affairs has been accepted to the extent that many just shrug their shoulders and simply look the other way.

There are quite a number of reasons for this. One can think of abuses and mismanagement, the sudden increase in population and the wrong choices of incompetent people with ties to the Labour Party chosen to run most of authorities and agencies.

Malta’s justice system is weakening rapidly. The lack of accountability, nepotism and corruption have corroded the peoples’ confidence in our institutions. The culture of impunity, fostered by Joseph Muscat since 2013, has now become part of our everyday life.

When was the last time someone in power faced consequences for their wrong actions? Ministers and senior government officials involved in scandals keep their jobs as if nothing has happened, while those without any power are severely punished.

Remember the homeless man who stole a can of tuna because he was hungry? Or the elderly couple accused of money laundering because they cashed customers’ cheques to retrieve the money they were owned?

A former minister once said: “There is one law for the gods and another for the animals.” It is crystal clear that, in Malta, if you have money or connections you are considered above the law. A well-known contractor builds on ODZ land and gets a Planning Authority (or is it Permits Authority?) approval notwithstanding a court decision declaring that the buildings were illegal. And, yes, Enemalta supplied electricity.

It could be club or bar owners blaring loud music against the law until the early hours, or restaurants, cafes or take-aways occupying public pavements. The perception is that the law does not apply to those with established connections.

Speaking of perception, the traffic is real. And traffic is out of control and getting more treacherous every day. It is not just the daily congestion but driving a car has become a real danger.

The government, with its strange priorities and procrastination in properly dealing with the problem, is the main culprit of this traffic crisis. Witness those who park in the middle of the road to buy a couple of pastizzi, double- if not triple-parking in busy roads, disregard for driving rules, heavy vehicles belching black smoke driving like they own the road.

Even foreign drivers have become accustomed to the Maltese driving chaotic way as now they stop their buses in the middle of the road, taxi drivers do not observe the driving regulations and food carriers on motorcycles zigzagging through traffic.

Cars crossing lanes, or, worse, driving in the wrong lane, is a daily occurrence. The number of head-on accidents has become a common thing. LESA officials prefer to give tickets to illegally parked vehicles rather than help alleviate the daily traffic confusion by being present on the roads. And when they can be seen near a roundabout, all they do is stare at their smartphones. Others, more corrupt, prefer shifting traffic contraventions to unsuspecting tourists who rent cars.

Many Maltese seem to enjoy the ‘try to catch me’ attitude - Joe Azzopardi

“And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. And because lawlessness will increase, the love of many will grow cold” (Matthew 24:11-12).

Meanwhile, the Malta Police Force is not equipped to handle these crimes, thus failing to maintain law and order. Who can enforce the law against over-speeding and, lately, drifting, tossing litter from car windows or using the phone while driving if not the police? People just add a floor to their houses and then pay a small fine to sanction. An example of ‘anything goes’ was the recent assault of civilians against two policemen just because they issued a contravention against an illegally parked car.

Tourists, in hundreds of thousands who come to Malta because drinks are cheap and they can get a sun tan, or youths who are flocking to Malta just to party, binge drink and smoke weed, have noticed how we conduct ourselves and may think that this is a national attitude and do the same.

Many run around half-naked, wearing just tangas not only on the beach but in Valletta, in Sliema and Mdina. No one tells them it’s illegal to dress indecently in the streets. And, yet, Michael O’Leary of Ryanair would like to carry eight million tourists to Malta and the authorities would agree because all they sees are numbers, the more zeros the better.

Justice has become ineffective and so slow. How many criminals walk free on bail or on technicalities, while victims wonder when, if ever, they will see justice? And the culture of lawlessness will continue unabated because the system is broken. The ability for the degradation and destruction of the natural environment is a national shame. The government seems to be powerless to take the necessary actions to punish those committing environmental crimes. Or it simply does not care.

And a clear sign that the nation is facing a crisis is the unchecked disregard to the rule of law and the corruption at the highest levels of the government. The Mediterranean philosophy of ‘who cares about the rules’ is widespread and, being right in the middle of the mare nostrum, Malta has the highest level of this malady.

Many Maltese seem to enjoy the ‘try to catch me’ attitude to flouting the law and, sadly, Malta is slipping fast into a state of lawlessness.

Joe Azzopardi is a former official at the ministries of the environment, justice and home affairs, and foreign affairs.