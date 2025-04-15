The Foreign Ministry did not include reforming the human rights convention on Malta’s agenda for its upcoming Council of Europe presidency, weeks after Robert Abela said it needed reform, sparking controversy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said the Maltese presidency will focus on the protection of children, youth empowerment, combating violence and discrimination, safeguarding human rights, and maintaining the organisation’s steadfast support for Ukraine.

Asked by Malta Today why the government did not include human rights convention reform, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said: “I spoke with the Prime Minister, and this - what I presented here - is the programme for our presidency in the Council of Europe."

Video: Parliament/ Malta Today

However, country leaders discuss issues on a “political rather than technical level. This is a forum where the Prime Minister will continue to discuss the needs of this convention so it remains relevant.”

“Meanwhile, technical people will continue to focus on the priorities I have mentioned,” he cryptically said.

Speaking in Parliament late last month, Abela said he would be using Malta's Council of Europe presidency as a “platform and unique opportunity to facilitate discussions on this important convention.”

Abela said that reform was needed to stop “narrow interpretations” of the convention, meaning that countries are stopped from deporting asylum seekers who are not eligible for protection. Abela said that Malta would continue to fight for human rights as long as they are "merited".

In later comments, Abela said many other EU member states agree with Malta’s call to reform international law to make it easier to deport failed asylum seekers.

Abela said the issue was discussed at a recent EU Council meeting and that all leaders present - “around 14” - were keen on the idea. He cited Denmark, Italy, Cyprus and Greece as being among them.

His comments sparked a wave of criticism, especially among human rights activists, who branded Abela's statement as "embarrassing" and "ignorant".

Officials caught off guard by Abela statement

Several government sources said the cabinet and senior members of government were unaware of Abela's decision to pursue reform of the human rights convention.

"I learnt that we were not pursuing changing human rights from parliament; there were no internal discussions that I was aware of before he gave the public statement," he said.

Other members of cabinet told Times of Malta they were not briefed on the prime minister's intention to reform the convention.

On May 14, Luxembourg will officially hand over the Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to Malta for a six-month term, until November.

Malta will be marking 60 years as members of the Council of Europe. It is the fourth time that Malta is chairing the council presidency.