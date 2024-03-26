Malta were left to rue a series of missed chances as the national team could only manage a goalless draw against Belarus in an international friendly at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Although faced with the former Soviet Republic team who are ranked much higher than Michele Marcolini’s side, there was still optimism that Malta could secure another positive result, particularly after last week’s 2-2 draw against Euro 2024 participants Slovenia.

And the Malta players duly responded in some style with another encouraging attacking performance which saw them create a series of scoring chances and were unlucky not to yield the win, particularly when Kyrian Nwoko saw his header hit the upright in the first half.

