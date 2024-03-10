Malta and Egypt have always enjoyed a good relationship, going as far back as when there was a substantial Maltese community in Egypt, particularly in the city of Alexandria. It has even been claimed there were already some Maltese in Egypt during its conquest by Napoleon’s army. We share our linguistic roots with Egypt, and the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869 brought the two peoples even closer to each other as the growth of the Maltese diaspora amply confirmed.

So many events and crises have since occurred in the region that we share but, in a 21st century world of great scientific and technological advancement, it is good to see Malta and Egypt joining hands in various projects, starting with one that will offer crucial assistance to people on the autism spectrum.

It is gratifying to see both countries collaborating on the implementation of the ‘Autism Friendly Spaces’ concept that has had a remarkable success among us. Egypt intends to work on the same model, an exercise abetted by the provision of Maltese competence and assistance throughout the whole process. Add to that the exchange of experiences in the social rehabilitation of persons within the autism spectrum.

The promotion of inclusivity and joint initiatives feature highly in a memo­randum of understanding signed recently between Malta and Egypt. It is aimed at strengthening support to persons with disabilities, young men and women, and the creation of opportunities for volunteer organisations in both countries. I had the pleasure of signing it with the Egyptian Minister for Solidarity, Nivine El-Qabbage in Cairo.

Proud of our achievements thus far, the Malta-Egypt agreement will, no doubt, bolster our island’s excellence in the disability sector. Though not new in the field, we have been able to adapt brilliantly to the ‘Autism Friendly Spaces’ concept.

This is backed by the fulfilling reality of many enterprises which, over recent months, have seen to creating such spaces within their work environment. It is an experience we joyfully share with Egypt, happy in the knowledge it will, no doubt, be of benefit to more people in the autism spectrum.

Another positive angle of this Malta-Egypt agreement concerns our voluntary organisations, which, besides the benefit of several schemes and opportunities, will now be presented with the prospect of gaining even more experience overseas.

The Malta-Egypt MOU also covers the exchange of rehabilitation programmes and support services to visually impaired persons. Through this collaboration, the two countries look forward to boosting community support, while providing the latest help systems and technologies to visually impaired persons.

The incredible work that young volunteers carry out in the sector has not been overlooked by the Malta-Egypt MOU. It will seek to provide for exchanges bet­ween young volunteers in both countries as well as the twinning of volunteer organisations that work in the disability sector. In this way, a reciprocal process of learning and collaboration between the volunteer organisations of both countries will ensue.

Our commitment to such collaboration and similar initiatives, on both the local and international fronts, is based on a proven determination to give more space and opportunities to volunteer organisations as they face the daily challenges from the chosen field they plough with such dedication. Their achievements are our joy; our unrestrained support to them is perhaps the fillip they have always needed and which we pledge to continue delivering.

Julia Farrugia Portelli is Minister for Inclusion and Social Well-being.