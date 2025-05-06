Malta has the lowest electricity prices for domestic coonsumers in the European Union when measured in terms of purchasing power standards, according to Eurostat figures for the second half of 2024 released on Tuesday.

The use of PPS provides a more accurate picture of the financial burden electricity prices place on households, as it takes into account the cost-of-living differences between countries.

While Malta has the third-lowest nominal electricity price for domestic consumers in the EU at €0.131 per unit, when adjusted for PPS – a method used to compare costs between countries based on their cost of living – the burden on Maltese households is the lowest in the EU, at 14.33 PPS per 100kWh, followed by Luxembourg.

This stands in contrast with countries like the Czech Republic (41.00 PPS), Cyprus (35.70 PPS), and Germany (35.23 PPS).

However, the cost of electricity had increased in 10 of the EU member states including Malta in the latter half of 2024, while they decreased in 14 EU countries and remained unchanged in three others. The largest increase was observed in Portugal, Finland and France.

Eurostat reported these price increases were mainly driven by network costs and the reduction of subsidies and allowances.

Commenting on the statistics, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said that overall, while many EU countries had seen sharp increases in electricity prices compared to 2020, "prices in Malta remained stable".

Electricity prices for non-household consumers in the EU fell by 5.4 per cent in the second half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, and rose slightly by 1.7 per cent from the first half of 2024.