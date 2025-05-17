Malta has the lowest murder rate in the European Union, according to a new study that suggest the country had its safest ever year in terms of homicides in 2023.

Recently published Eurostat data found Malta had a murder rate of 0.37 per 100,000 people.

The study showed the rate of ‘intentional homicide offences’ from 41 countries in Europe, including all 27 EU member states. Only Liechtenstein, which has a population of just 40,000 people and is not in the EU, had a lower rate than Malta.

The study is based on 2023 data which stated there were two homicide offences in Malta in that year. Pelin Kaya, 30, was murdered in Gżira by Jeremie Camilleri, who smashed his expensive car into the victim on January 18, 2023.

The following October, Joe Bartolo and his partner Carmen Abela were stabbed to death in a double murder inside their Marsa home. While there were two deaths, the case was counted as one offence in the Eurostat report.

The study suggests Malta was a safer country in terms of homicides in 2023 than any year since the statistics were first collected in 2008.

Malta’s homicide rate has fluctuated over the years. The worst year was in 2012 when it reached a rate of 2.79, when the country saw a staggering 12 murders, including two double murders.

The EU’s statistical arm classifies murder as “intentional homicide” and included “deadly assault, assassination, terrorism, femicide, infanticide, voluntary manslaughter, extrajudicial killings [and] illegal killing by police or military”.

Latvia saw by far the highest rate of intentional homicide offences, hitting 4.2 per 100,000, followed by Lithuania (2.41) and Belgium (1.38). Non-EU country Turkey, however, recorded a rate of 2.54, putting it in second place overall.

Italy (0.57) and Switzerland (0.6) closely followed Malta with similarly low rates of offences, with 21 countries overall seeing a per capita rate of less than one.

Malta also saw a low rate of attempted murder offences – the same rate of 0.37 – placing it fourth from bottom.

Meanwhile, while ranking midway for homicides, Sweden topped the list for the rate of attempted intentional homicides, recording 12.63 per capita, double that of third place Finland (6.38) and two points ahead of second place Belgium (10.55).