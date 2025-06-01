Malta is stepping confidently onto one of Europe’s biggest fintech events this month, with a 14-strong delegation of companies joining FinanceMalta at Money 20/20 Amsterdam, the continent’s premier conference for financial innovation.

This year’s Maltese presence, one of the strongest to date, underscores the country’s commitment to carving out a leading role in the global fintech and digital finance space. The effort is part of the national inMalta initiative, designed to position Malta as a hub of excellence in digital innovation. Tech.mt is also joining the delegation.

Malta is ready to lead in the next wave of financial evolution

FinanceMalta’s stand will be shared by Noda, Andaria, Syspay, Finco Trusts, Bridge Advice and Payhound, each showcasing cutting-edge solutions developed and operated out of Malta. These firms will engage with thousands of industry leaders, investors and tech disruptors attending the three-day event.

Eight supporting partners − Ganado Advocates, GTG, Camilleri Preziosi, BDO, Zampa Partners, Lockton, CSB Group and Contact Advisory − will bring their legal, compliance and advisory expertise, to present Malta not just as a fintech destination, but as a well-rounded, high-integrity jurisdiction for innovation and financial services.

“This is more than just a trade show appearance but a coordinated push to reaffirm Malta’s reputation for agility, expertise and openness to innovation,” Graziella Grech, chief operations officer at FinanceMalta, said.

“By showcasing the breadth and depth of our ecosystem, we are sending a strong signal: Malta is ready to lead in the next wave of financial evolution.”

The delegation will highlight Malta’s competitive edge in key verticals including blockchain, embedded finance, regulatory consultancy, fund management and digital payments. The country’s responsive regulatory framework, strong talent base and pro-business environment will be core themes in one-on-one meetings, networking events and media briefings during the summit.

“What we’re presenting in Amsterdam is a snapshot of a dynamic, future-focused eco­-system,” Grech added.

“We’re proud to see so many of our members stepping up on this global platform to tell the Malta story.”

Money 20/20 is taking place between Tuesday and Thursday (June 3-5).