Malta Marriott recently inaugurated its classification to a resort property, which followed the recent completion of their new €4m leisure facility – Cala Lido – the final phase of a €40m investment in the hotel’s extensive renovation programme.

To commemorate the hotel’s classification to a resort property, the owners and team at Malta Marriott Resort & Spa hosted David Marriott – chairman, Satya Anand – president, Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Phil Andreopoulos – COO, owner and franchise services EMEA, from Marriott International. Also in attendance were the Prime Minister of Malta, the Archbishop, the Minister for Tourism and other distinguished guests and travel trade partners.

“As Malta Marriott Resort & Spa, we are now presented with an ideal opportunity to invite new and loyal travellers to embark on their journey of relaxation, exploring our hotel and the destination itself,” said general manager Alex Incorvaja.

In his address to guests, David Marriott highlighted that the Marriott Hotels brand has grown to nearly 590 properties in 70 countries and territories, bringing wonderful hospitality to every aspect of the guest experience. His visit coincided with the 97th anniversary of Marriott International, founded by his grandfather, John Willard Marriott.

The new venue gives the resort an uplift to its leisure and incentive segment proposition, complementing a roof-top heated pool, and an indoor pool which forms part of its market-leading Spa facility. The hotel also sees the introduction of a new room type – Deluxe Pool View.

Malta Marriott forms part of Marriott International, the world’s largest hospitality company, with nearly 8,900 properties in 10,000 destinations across 141 countries and territories, with Marriott Hotels being one of the most recognizable within Marriott International’s portfolio of 31 diverse brands.