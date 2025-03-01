Malta’s median age has gone down compared to a decade ago, in contrast to most of the rest of the European Union, according to Eurostat data.

In 2024, Malta’s media age was 39.8, down from 40.5 in 2014.

By contrast, the median age in the EU increased from 42.5 in 2014 to 44.7 in 2024. The only other EU country to register a lower median age than 10 years ago is Germany – 45.6 in 2024 compared to 45.5 in 2014.

Malta registered the third-lowest median age in the EU in 2024, behind Ireland (39.4) and Luxembourg (39.7). The highest median ages in Europe in 2024 were Italy (48.7), Bulgaria and Portugal (both 47.1) and Greece (46.9).

Available statistics for Malta go back to 1977 when the country’s median age was just 27.8.

The statistics also include data on the old-age dependency ratio, a measure used to compare the number of people aged 65 and over with those in the working-age group (15 to 64 years).

The median age is the midpoint of a population’s age distribution – half of the people are younger than this age, and the other half are older. This measure provides a clear picture of the overall age structure of a community or country.

This ratio is a key indicator of the demographic pressure on the workforce. A rising ratio suggests that there are more seniors relative to working-age individuals, a trend that could lead to increased demands on pension systems, healthcare services, and social support programmes as the population ages.

While Malta’s population is ageing, the data suggests that the pressures placed on the country because of this phenomenon are not increasing as rapidly as in other EU countries. In 2014, the ratio in Malta stood at 26.0 per cent, increasing to 27.1 per cent in 2024.

While the EU average of the ratio for 2014 is not available, in 2015 it was 29 per cent. In 2024, it was 33.9 per cent.

A 2024 report by the Council of Europe noted that by 2050, the old-age dependency ratio in Europe is projected to reach 56.7 per cent, meaning there will be fewer than two working-age people per elderly person. This shift will impact healthcare, social security, labour markets, and public finances.

The report suggests migration could help fill labour shortages, particularly in healthcare, elderly care, and social services. It advocates sustainable, long-term policies rather than short-term emergency responses to migration.

However, the report also notes that the rise of populist anti-migrant rhetoric has made integration more difficult.