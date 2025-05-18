Malta was the ninth of 10 countries to qualify for the Eurovision Song Contest from the second semi-final, the official results released by the EBU on Sunday night show.

And eventual contest winner Austra was only fifth.

The second semi-final was held last Thursday but the winners were not announced in points order at the time, although, coincidentally, Malta's qualification was the ninth to be announced.

Israel’s Yuval Raphael led with 203 points, trailed by Latvia’s Tautumeitas on 130 and Finland’s Erika Vikman on 115, the EBU said.

They were joined in the final by Greece’s Klavdia (112), Austria’s JJ (104), Lithuania’s Katarsis (103), Luxembourg’s Laura Thorn (62), Denmark’s Sissal (61), Malta’s Miriana Conte (53) and Armenia’s Parg (51).

Austria went on to win the final on Saturday while Malta's Miriana Conte placed 17th with 'Serving'.