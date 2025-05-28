Malta formally took over the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of Europe on Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Ian Borg raising the Maltese flag at a ceremony in Strasbourg.

He was handed the gavel as president of the Committee of Ministers last week.

This is Malta's fourth presidency of the Council since it joined 60 years ago.

“Today’s flag-raising ceremony marks a new chapter and a solemn pledge to defend the values that unite us, to champion the rights and dignity of all people, and to uphold the mission of this great institution in word and deed,” Borg said.

“At a time when war continues to inflict suffering on our continent, the Council of Europe must remain a beacon of justice, accountability, and democratic resilience. Through this presidency we will continue to reinforce and promote our conviction that principled, cooperative diplomacy is the only path to lasting peace and progress,” he added.

The May-November 2025 presidency is prioritising the protection of children, combatting violence and discrimination, empowering youth and safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.

Earlier in the day, the minister opened the first meeting of the Committee of Ministers’ Deputies under the Maltese presidency.

Since taking over from Luxembourg on May 14, Malta has already held several meetings in Valletta.

This week, Malta hosts the 4th European Youth Work Convention, bringing together around 500 participants to shape the future of youth work in Europe.

The first official appointment of the presidency in Strasbourg, held in collaboration with Ukraine, was the launch of ‘Ukraine is not Silent: Chronicles of Fighting Against War-Related Sexual Violence’.

“This publication is a timely reminder of the urgent need for justice and accountability for the atrocities perpetrated by the Russian Federation. Malta will continue to stand firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Borg affirmed.

On Wednesday evening, the Malta Representation to the Council of Europe will raise the curtain on the presidency’s cultural programme, with an evening of Maltese music, theatre and poetry at the Palais Universitaire.