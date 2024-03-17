A delegation of 26 professionals from Maltese property developers, estate agencies, financial services providers and legal consultants, joined some 30,000 delegates from over 90 countries at the MIPIM property event in Cannes, France from March 11-15.

Property Malta Foundation hosted visitors on a prominent 115sqm Malta pavilion, where participating Maltese companies continued their networking with the thousands of visitors to this leading event of the global property industry.

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Hon. Omar Farrugia MP, joined the delegation and chaired a round table meeting as part of the Political Leaders Summit. Titled “Making city housing more affordable”, the discussion covered the worldwide energy and cost of living crisis, new formats, designs, tenures and choices for housing, and ways in which regional leaders can optimise housing regulation, investment and institutional reform.

The Maltese delegation in Cannes, France.

Dr Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) actively interacted in ongoing hospitality discussions as part of MIPIM. Dr Gulia stressed the importance of MTA’s ongoing investment in niche markets. He explained, “The property market is one such niche that can attract potential business and residential buyers to Malta and Gozo, who will look for quality accommodation and dine at our restaurants, opening up to a holistic experience of our rich and diverse touristic product”.

The Malta Pavilion showcased two mixed-use developments - The Verdala Terraces in north/central Malta and Shoreline in the south of the island, wider investment opportunities from Hili Properties and Zanzi Homes, and was supported by service providers DF Advocates, Endevio and Fenech & Fenech.

Thanking the MTA and Malta Enterprise for their support of this Property Malta initiative, Chairman, Sandro Chetcuti expressed his satisfaction on the positive feedback received from the companies participating on the pavilion. “Working closely with these two institutions, operators in the real estate sector and ancillary services on one unified platform, has proven successful to deliver win-win results for those who support us to position Malta as a leading destination of choice for everyone interested in purchasing property in the Mediterranean,” he concluded.

Steve Merceica, co-Founder and CEO of Zanzi Homes commented on the many superb opportunities they had meeting many well connected people, stating, “Apart from a lot of effective networking, we also attended many informative sessions hosted by different companies and countries.”

Julian Bartolo, Executive Director and Head of Sales with Endevio Group was equally excited for their positive experience, saying, “From discussing innovative investment strategies to exploring the latest trends in the property market, every interaction we had, has opened new doors and possibilities for us.”

After a week full of face-to-face meetings, participants on the Malta Pavilion can now carry on building new relationships with their business profiles on MIPIM’s online networking platform for another 12 months.