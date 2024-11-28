The Malta Photographic Society (MPS) is today opening its annual showcase of photography at the Malta Society of Arts’ premises, Palazzo de La Salle, in Valletta.

The 59th edition features the winning photos of the MPS’ Annual National Competition. The event saw the participation of 77 photographers who submitted a total of 708 works. After a rigorous selection process, 120 digital projected images and 119 prints were chosen for the exhibition. These include a wide spectrum of images, from portraits to nature scenes.

Il-Landier by Joseph Lungaro

The entries were judged on three key criteria: technique (camera work, editing, and presentation), mood (success in communicating the message and the photographer’s expression), and originality (creativity and unique outlook).

This year’s awards include seven special distinctions: two for digital images in the best still life and best nature categories; and five for prints – in the best portrait, best street photography, best landscape, best architecture, and the newly introduced ‘Unmistakably Malta’ category, aimed at capturing the essence of Malta through the eyes of Maltese photographers.

The Tango of Tulips by Minna Palmen

A distinguished panel of 14 judges, including Ray Lowe from the UK, evaluated the entries. Lowe has over 50 years of professional photography experience and 35 years in international judging, having held esteemed roles such as president of the British Institute of Professional Photographers and the Master Photographers Association.

The Maltese judges, led by Ruben Buhagiar, chairperson of the judging committee, represent the ‘who’s who’ of the local photography scene.

Edge of Infinity by Karl Sammut

The 59th National Competition & Exhibition of Photography 2024 runs at Palazzo de la Salle until December 17. Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9am to 7pm, and Saturdays 9am to 1pm. Admission is free. For more details, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or www.mpsmalta.com.