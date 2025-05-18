On the eve of the Eurovision Song Contest final, as Malta awaited impatiently for Miriana Conte’s performance, local students celebrated their personal win in a school version of the popular contest.

St Nicholas College, Mġarr Primary School placed fifth out of 23 European schools that took part in Schoolovision 2025. The annual event forms part of the eTwinning network, an EU-supported platform that promotes international collaboration between schools through digital projects, cultural exchange and innovative learning.

The local entry, titled If, written by Maria-Antoinette Magro and composed by John Anthony Fsadni, is a joyful exploration of some of life’s most curious ‘what ifs’.

