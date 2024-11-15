The Malta Polo Club is offering a €1,000 reward for the return of two horses which were stolen overnight.

Chili and Lucho were last seen in their paddock in Marsa on Thursday evening. On Friday morning, their carer, Polo player Jeremy Besancon found the two horses missing.

He also noticed the paddlock and chain was also missing.

Bescancon told Times of Malta he is working with the police to trace any CCTV footage in the area.

He said Chili, a light brown horse, and Lucho are around 17-years-old and both have their manes clipped short.

Besancon is a board member of the Malta Polo Club and has been training and competing with Chili and Lucho for three years.

A reward of €1,000 is being offered to anyone who returns them to Besancon or provides information that leads to their recovery.

Anyone who see Chili and Lucho or have any information can contact Besancon on 7928 9569.