The 33rd edition of the Malta Open Championship, Malta’s premier bowling tournament, is set to take place from June 2-9, 2025 at the brand-new Superbowl at The Eden.

Forming part of the European Bowling Federation’s (EBF) international tournament calendar, the Malta Open draws top-tier bowlers from across the continent and beyond. This year, players from over 15 nations will take part, competing alongside Malta’s top bowling talents in a week-long showcase of sporting excellence.

This edition marks a new chapter for the tournament, as it will be hosted for the first time at the newly redeveloped Superbowl, a state-of-the-art bowling centre that opened last summer at the heart of The Eden complex in St Julian’s. With modern facilities and a dynamic atmosphere, the venue sets the perfect stage for this major international event.

The 33rd Malta Open promises an unforgettable experience in one of Malta’s most vibrant destinations for seasoned bowlers and up and coming talent.

The tournament will be available to view via live stream on YouTube through the official channel @Superbowl-MaltaOpen. The stream offers a convenient way to stay connected with the action as it unfolds throughout the week.