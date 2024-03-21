The Malta Private Equity Venture Capital Association (PEVCA Malta) was formally launched on Thursday, as industry stakeholders seek to raise the island’s profile and encourage investment activity.

The Malta Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (PEVCA Malta) is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote and support the development of the private equity and venture capital industry in Malta.

It brings together investors, family offices, private equity and venture capital fund managers, advisors, and service providers.

The association has been established as a space to network and represent the industry with regulators, the government, and policymakers.

Held at the Casino Maltese, Valletta, the launch was addressed by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who wished the new association success.

PEVCA Malta Secretary General Herald Bonnici said Malta is an ideal jurisdiction to host private equity and venture capital activity.

“Malta is a dynamic and attractive destination for private equity and venture capital, offering a stable and pro-business environment, a skilled and multilingual workforce, and a strategic location in the middle of the Mediterranean with close links to Africa and beyond. The country also boasts a robust and flexible regulatory framework, overseen by the Malta Financial Services Authority, which ensures high standards of governance, transparency, and investor protection,” he said.

PEVCA Malta Chairman Martin Galea said that while private equity and venture capital were still in their infancy in Malta, he was confident the industry could become a major economic pillar for the country.

“To date this country has relatively limited investment opportunities. In consequence, we have a concentration of capital in property and property speculation,” Galea said.

Galea said the new association aims to promote an understanding of private equity that enables members to invest capital and expertise into improving businesses and generating returns for investors.

“This association is seeking to promote private investment on the island but also to establish Malta as a destination for Private Equity and Venture Capital firms and funds,” he said.

Albert Alsina, Board Administrator for PEVCA Malta, closed the launch event by offering the gathering an international perspective on the success of private equity and venture capital in other jurisdictions.

“The emergence of the new Private Equity and Venture Capital Association marks a pivotal moment for Malta's economic landscape. Positioned as a catalyst for directing Private Equity investments towards promising Maltese projects, our association is committed to facilitating capital access for companies eager to expand,” he said.

Alsina explained that, in a jurisdiction where the PE industry presence remains minimal, the association would work towards reshaping the SME and mid-cap sector.

“With the capacity to stimulate growth, inject vital capital, and facilitate global expansion, it's evident that European counterparts have long embraced this industry as a cornerstone of economic prosperity. Now, Malta must seize the opportunity to catch up and leverage the potential of Private Equity to invigorate its economy,” Alsina concluded.

PEVCA Malta’s founding members are; Apex Group (Malta), Calamatta & Cuschieri, Ganado Advocates, Mediterrania Capital Partners and NOUV.