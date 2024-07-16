Canadian pop star Nelly Furtado has said she is thrilled to be back in "quirky" Malta to play Isle of MTV again after 12 years.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will take to the stage on Tuesday night along with British singer-songwriter Raye and French DJ and record producer DJ Snake.

At a news conference ahead of the free concert at the Floriana granaries, Furtado greeted journalists with a Bonġu and reminisced about her experience at Isle of MTV in 2012.

“It was unforgettable… Malta has a pretty unique culture,” she said. “Malta is quirky. Like the fireworks, they are quirky, and so am I, so I connect with that."

Nelly Furtado sharing how she feels about Malta Video: Christian Sant Fournier

The Portuguese-Canadian singer and songwriter said she was excited to perform live again after a seven-year break and was looking forward to showcasing a few songs from her appropriately titled new album, 7.

However, she reassured fans that she would also perform her hits in the 16th edition of the concert. She even teased that some special guests might join her tonight on stage.

Furtado is an internationally recognised multi-award-winning performer, best known for her pop tracks I’m Like a Bird, Promiscuous, and Maneater.

Raye Photo: AFP

The show will also include Maltese artists Klinnsman and this year’s Eurovision entry Sarah Bonnici, as well as DJs, including Debrii, Denzel Jo Armani, DOTX, D-Rey, Gabii, JD Patrick, Kurt, Jamie & Taryn from 89.7 Bay, Koroma, Dave, Miggy, and WYNE.

The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the international acts taking to the stage at 7:45 p.m.

Last year, more than 30,000 people attended the concert.

DJ Snake Photo: AFP

The event will be broadcast live on the TV channel Pluto tonight but shown on MTV later this year in more than 150 countries. The concert will also be available on demand on Paramount plus.

Tonight also ushers in the beginning of the Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties in various venues throughout the island.

After the concert, an official afterparty will be held at Marrakech, Gianpula.

On Wednesday, Italian artists DJs from Mars will perform at Toy Room in St Julian’s, while a boat party will be held on Thursday. Swedish synth-pop duo Icona Pop will take to the stage at Gianpula Main Room as part of G7 Fridays on July 19.

Nelly Furtado greets journalist at the news conference ahead of the Isle of MTV concert. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

This will be followed by a pool party at the Bora-Bora Ibiza-Malta Resort and a special Malta Music Week event at Toy Room in St Julian’s on July 20. The week-long celebrations will come to an end with a club night featuring DJ and producer Benny Benassi at Café del Mar in Qawra on July 21.