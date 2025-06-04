Malta has ratified the first additional protocol to the Council of Europe’s Cybercrime Convention, which criminalises racist and xenophobic acts committed via computer systems.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard on Wednesday hailed the ratification as a “significant milestone in Malta’s continued commitment to justice, human rights and the safeguarding of the digital sphere."

In a meeting with Alain Berset, secretary general of the Council of Europe, Attard said the ratification “reflects a firm resolve to confront cybercrime in all its forms, particularly where it intersects with hate speech and discrimination.”

He reiterated Malta’s belief in multilateralism and emphasised the importance of unity among nations in upholding the fundamental values of justice and digital dignity.

The signing took place on the margins of the Octopus Conference on Cybercrime 2025, held during Malta’s Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. In his opening address, the minister underscored Malta’s active leadership in promoting international collaboration to tackle the evolving threats posed by cybercrime.

“Cybercrime is no longer a peripheral issue—it is a central, growing, and global threat,” Attard said.

Malta is currently advancing legislation to criminalise cyberstalking and cyberbullying, with a bill now at second reading stage in Parliament. The proposed law introduces clearer legal definitions, enhanced protection for vulnerable individuals, and stronger sanctions for offenders.

The minister also outlined national efforts to combat emerging cyber threats, including the misuse of deepfake technology, identity theft, and business email compromise (commonly known as CEO fraud). He warned that such crimes not only cause economic and reputational harm, but also undermine public trust in digital infrastructure.

Malta is intensifying its collaboration with international law enforcement and judicial institutions such as INTERPOL, Europol, and Eurojust, while actively participating in secure information-sharing platforms like SIENA. National laws are being harmonised with EU directives and Council of Europe instruments to ensure legal consistency and agility in addressing cyber threats.