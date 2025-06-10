Malta ratified the United Nations Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, also known as the High Seas Treaty, on Monday evening, during the first day of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference, in Nice, France.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg, delivered Malta’s instrument of ratification to the United Nations during a special treaty event held on the sidelines of the Conference, becoming the 38th nation to fully endorse this landmark environmental agreement.

The High Seas treaty is the only legal tool for the creation of marine protected areas in international waters beyond national jurisdiction. Previously called the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, it seeks to fill a major gap in ocean protection. It establishes a legal framework to create marine protected areas, assess the environmental impacts of high seas activities, and ensure equitable sharing of marine genetic resources.

Its entry into force, which requires ratification by 60 states, aims to significantly contribute to the attainment of the 30 by 30 target of the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which calls for the protection of at least 30% of the earth’s land and seas by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg (left) greeting French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: ODPM-MFT

Earlier on Monday, on the sidelines of the Ocean Conference, the Deputy Prime Minister also represented Malta at the summit “For a more connected Mediterranean”, hosted by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, with the participation of the heads of state of Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Morocco and Portugal, as well the European Commission, the Union for the Mediterranean and other authorities and stakeholders.

“Marine connectivity plays a crucial role in our economic integration, with ports of island states such as Malta serving as vital pillars of international trade, whilst providing employment,” Borg said.

He reiterated Malta’s shared commitment to strengthening maritime, digital, and land connectivity, with a collective engagement to bridge disparities in port infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, and the development of existing and prospective maritime corridors.

“Digital submarine cables account for over 95% of our global data flows, yet they are at increased risk of damage, natural hazards, and cyber threats. Malta supports investments towards the passage of submarine cables, which shall strengthen our digital governance and cybersecurity cooperation,” he added.

In his statement, Borg also stressed the need to pursue connectivity and sustainability simultaneously.

“The Mediterranean is currently at a pivotal moment in time, whereby innovation and opportunity are intersecting with our responsibilities. Therefore, our shared commitments to strengthen connectivity should not come at the expense of our climate actions."

In Nice, the Maltese Deputy Prime Minister also joined the Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Feleti Teo, and the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño, in hosting the second panel of the World Islands Forum, under the theme ‘Decarbonisation of Maritime Transport’.