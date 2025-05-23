Malta reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law as it hosted the Standing Committee Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), held this week in Valletta.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Anġlu Farrugia welcomed parliamentary delegates with an address that highlighted Malta’s role at the heart of the Mediterranean and its ongoing efforts to support European values.

He described Malta’s fourth assumption of the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers as a meaningful responsibility, particularly at a time marked by global crises, democratic erosion, disinformation and the normalisation of hate in political discourse.

Outlining Malta’s priorities for its Presidency, Farrugia said the country is focused on strengthening democratic institutions, protecting marginalised communities, promoting the rights and dignity of children, enhancing civil society participation, and supporting those affected by war and injustice.

The Presidency also aims to contribute to the renewal of the Council of Europe in response to digital disruption and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Farrugia also noted recent reforms in Malta, including measures to reinforce the judiciary, the Office of the Ombudsman, anti-corruption legislation, protections for whistleblowers, media freedom, civil rights, gender equality, inclusive education, disability rights, and climate-related legislation.

He also referred to an earlier intervention made in Strasbourg on violence against politicians, which he described as a threat to democratic institutions.

The meeting was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg, in his role as President of the Committee of Ministers, as well as the President of the Parliamentary Assembly Theodoros Rousopoulos. Also present were the Secretary General of the Assembly, Despina Chatzivassiliou, Head of the Maltese Parliamentary Delegation Naomi Cachia, and parliamentarians from the Council of Europe’s 46 member states.