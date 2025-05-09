Malta reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's EU membership on Friday during a foreign affairs council meeting in Lviv marking Europe Day.

The meeting in Lviv was a solemn expression of solidarity with Ukraine, as it continues to defend itself from Russia’s aggression, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Ian Borg joined EU foreign ministers who visited Lychakiv Cemetery’s Field of Mars to lay flowers and candles at the memorial to the Ukrainian victims of war over the past three years.

During the council, he commended Ukraine’s progress in its ongoing reform agenda, despite the hardships of war.

“We reaffirm our strong belief that Ukraine’s path towards EU membership represents one of the most enduring guarantees of its long-term security, prosperity and resilience, as well as European stability,” he said.

In a statement following the meeting, the EU, together with Ukraine and other international partners, including the US, called on Russia for a full, unconditional ceasefire of at least 30 days, to reduce civilian suffering and open the door to genuine efforts for a just and lasting peace.

Borg also addressed a ministerial meeting of the core group on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The 41 states of this coalition, including Malta, signed the Lviv Statement, confirming their full support for the tribunal, while stressing its role in delivering justice by holding accountable those who bear the greatest responsibility for the international crimes committed against Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the legal experts of this core group finalised the technical work on the documents required for the tribunal, which will be established within the framework of the Council of Europe.

Malta has already pledged its readiness to facilitate the establishment and operation of the tribunal during the 2025 Maltese Presidency of the Council of Europe, which begins this month.

“There can be no peace without justice, and no justice without accountability. Only when we hold individuals and systems accountable can we truly pave the way for a just and lasting peace.

"The voices of victims must remain at the centre of any accountability process. We want this Tribunal to deliver justice to all who have suffered the consequences of this aggression,” Borg said on Friday.