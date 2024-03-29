The Malta Red Cross has extended the accessibility of its first aid courses, which are now available online with subtitles.

Applicants can follow courses through the Red Cross’ website using Maltese and English subtitles, following an upgrade of the online platform it launched in 2022.

The platform features locally produced videos that seek to expand access to first aid education and ensure life-saving skills are within everyone’s reach.

The platform upgrade is part of a multi-year project funded through the Voluntary Organisation Project Scheme, managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

Its first phase saw Malta Red Cross develop the online platform through which it can deliver remote education. Its second phase has expanded the functionality of that platform to include language and subtitle options.

“Malta Red Cross is dedicated to fostering a learning environment that is truly inclusive and empowering for all individuals, irrespective of their unique circumstances or challenges,” the organisation said in a statement. “This initiative underscores our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for personal and professional development while championing accessibility and inclusivity at every stage of the learning journey.”