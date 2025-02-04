Malta should reconsider how it traditionally interpreted its neutrality, Robert Abela said on Monday, suggesting that the country should look to increase its spending on defence to meet “today’s realities”.

Although Abela was quick to rule out a change to Malta’s constitutional neutrality, his comments mark a break from those of previous Labour prime ministers, many of whom viewed Malta’s neutrality as untouchable.

Abela was speaking from Brussels, where he was attending a meeting on defence with other European leaders.

He hinted that Malta frequently interpreted its neutrality too rigidly in the past, sometimes erring on the side of caution.

As things stand, Abela said, Malta contributes to several peace initiatives but draws the line when it comes to contributing towards financing lethal weaponry.

“But we cannot adopt a position, as maybe we frequently have, that our country is cut off and completely protected from the realities around us.”

Bolder approach to neutrality

Abela said that Malta needs to adopt a “balanced approach”, weighing the push of many EU member states to strongly increase defence spending against Malta’s specific defence policy.

“I’m not saying we should make any changes to our constitution,” Abela said, acknowledging that there is “strong public support” for Malta’s neutrality clause to remain in place.

But the Maltese public understands the realities of today’s world, Abela added, suggesting that Malta could be bolder in how it negotiates its constitutional obligations.

“Malta’s constitution allows us to adopt positions that safeguard our long-term security while still respecting its clauses,” Abela said.

Malta should increase its defence spending

Foremost amongst this is to increase Malta’s spending on its army and defence, he suggested.

“Should we invest more in our defence? I think we should.”

“When it comes to defence, we’re not well-equipped to handle things that could arise,” he said, adding that he was not interested in seeing Malta “fight anybody’s wars”.

But it is time for Malta to start a national discussion to examine its approach to neutrality, Abela said, particularly with the emergence of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East in recent years.

The discussion needs to ask whether Malta’s constitution “serves the needs of our defence policy in light of today’s realities”.

In response to recent conflicts, particularly Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European countries have significantly increased their defence investments. Collectively, defence spending by EU member states rose by more than 30% between 2021 and 2024.