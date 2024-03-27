Malta's entry in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will open the second semi-final this May.

Sarah Bonnici will represent Malta in Malmö, Sweden with her song Loop after winning the Malta Eurovision Song Contest.

Malta will compete with Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Denmark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway and Netherlands.

Three of the 'big five' countries, Italy, France and Spain will also perform in the semifinal on Thursday, May 9 even though they are guaranteed a place in the grand final on Saturday, May 11.

The 25-year-old shared her shocked reaction on social media, where she said the placement was both "nerve-wrecking" and an amazing opportunity.

"It's also great because I am opening such a big show, and it's honestly insane and I am so happy," she said.

The first semi-final on Tuesday 7 May will see the remaining 15 countries battle it out to make it to the final.

This year, the Big 5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and the hosts (Sweden) will also perform in the semi-finals for the first time.

The running order of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final. Photo: Eurovision Song Contest

Ten countries from each of the two semi-finals will advance to the Grand Final, which will feature a total of 26 countries.

The last Maltese representative to make it through the final was Destiny in 2021, with her single Je Me Casse.

In the past two years, Malta failed to make it past the semi-final round, with Emma Muscat ranking 16th during her Eurovision Song Contest semi-final in 2022 with her song "I am what I am".

Last year's entry, The Busker, finished last during the competition's first semi final with a total of three points with their song Dance (Our Own Party).

So far, the bookies have placed Italy, Croatia and Ukraine as favourites for the competition.