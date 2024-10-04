Malta saw a total of 600 new applications for asylum last year, with 2023 ending with 833 cases pending, according to a new report.

The report, published on Friday by the Asylum Information Database (AIDA) managed by the European Council on Refugees and Exiles, contains detailed information on asylum procedures, detention conditions and international protection across 23 countries, including Malta.

According to the report, Malta received a total of 600 new applications, made up of 491 first applications, 76 subsequent and 33 new ones. The year ended with a large backlog of 833 cases.

The majority of applicants (119) hail from Syria, followed by 116 from Bangladesh, 75 from Sudan and 33 from Libya. Another 30 were from Ukraine.

Of the top five countries of origin with applications in Malta, four are countries experiencing conflict or serious instability.

Of the total 951 decisions taken at first instance, 488 were taken without a personal interview, according to the report.

The purpose of a personal interview is for the applicant to explain to the International Protection Agency why they are afraid to return to their country of origin.

Malta had an overall protection rate of 27.9% (265 cases), 18 cases were recognised as refugees, 241 were granted subsidiary protection and six were granted temporary humanitarian protection.

At the second instance, the International Protection Appeals Tribunal recognised refugee status in four cases and granted subsidiary protection in five cases of the 595 decisions taken in the year.

Of these 595 cases, an alarming 587 were decided with no oral hearing.

According to the report, the average duration of the appeal procedure is estimated at 452 days, leaving many asylum seekers in uncertainty for a lengthy period. The appeal procedure is estimated to have an average duration of 452 days.

The report notes how Malta’s accelerated procedure remains in place despite criticism and concerns. It refers to a 2022 judgment by the European Court of Human Rights, that found Malta responsible for breaching the rights of a 23-year-old Bangladeshi journalist whose asylum request was rejected without assessment.

Of the 191 decisions taken under Malta’s accelerated procedure, only two were recognised as refugees and one was granted subsidiary protection. The remaining 188 were rejected.

‘Challenging’ conditions in open centres

The report delved into the conditions and access of the detention centres, which was a key challenge throughout 2023.

“Despite the low number of asylum seekers reaching Malta in 2023, living conditions in the open reception centres remained challenging for most residents,” the report read.

The report goes on to describe the living conditions in the detention as “extremely poor”, particularly for vulnerable people and children.

RELATED STORIES Inside the Safi migrant detention centre

“The largest centre, also housing unaccompanied children, is composed of several rows of metal containers and shared facilities underlining the temporary nature of this accommodation.”

In 2023, a monitoring board for detained persons slammed the “totally unhygienic” state of the Safi detention centre block used to distribute food to migrants.

The report notes how access to essential information for asylum seekers remains “blocked” or “stalled” by authorities, making it difficult even for legal representatives to obtain necessary documents and updates on their client’s situation.

It also mentions how access to detention centres and detained asylum seekers was a "key challenge" last year.

"In mid-2023 all organisations regularly visiting the centres, including UNHCR and IOM, boycotted the new Visitors' Policy," the report read.

NGOs argued the new policy created unreasonable obstacles to their service provision and impeded detained persons from obtaining independent information on their situations.

"Although the revised Visitors' Policy was accepted by the NGOs, they remain concerned that detained applicants are being denied their rights to information and advice. Furthermore, with such a low level of access, independent monitoring of living conditions and treatment is virtually impossible."

Regarding international protection, the report noted Malta has yet to adopt its second National Integration Policy and Action Plan, despite launching a national consultation.